Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4 has once again come under fire after news broke out that the crew of the film hosted a wrap party thus breaking the COVID-19 laws in Germany. The film’s production resumed recently after the lockdown rules were eased.

The Matrix 4 was initially set for release in mid-2021 before the coronavirus pandemic forced filming to halt in March 2020. The production returned to filming in June and subsequent changes have been made by the Warner Bros. which means the release will be pushed back by a few months.

The cast and crew of the film headed to Germany to shoot a schedule and according to The Guardian, the team recently hosted a wrap party with 200 people in attendance. The team had allegedly organised the party disguised as a film shoot to bypass the health regulations in place. The party was held on November 11.

While German outlet Bild reports that Keanu Reeves was one of the attendees at the party and he was joined by his partner Alexandra Grant. Reportedly, the party was held at Babelsberg film studios, which is located about half an hour away from Central Berlin.

The report further stated that Berlin and its neighbouring state of Brandenburg are only allowed to have 50 people provided they are registered in advance and submission of a “hygiene concept” has been approved by authorities. Attendees are expected to maintain social distance and wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Soon after the news broke leading to controversy, the Studio Babelsberg’s spokeswoman Bianca Makarewicz has issued a statement assuring that the film team shot a “celebration scene”. The also assured that the hygiene regulations were followed. “The production team consciously put this shoot with its many participants, right at the end of the filming,” she said.

On the contrary, Potsdam city spokesman, responsible for granting permission for parties has alleged that they weren’t informed about any event. The spokesman said, “There were ongoing discussions between the health authority and the studios on the topic of infection protection during filming.”

