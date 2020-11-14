Here is a piece of good news for the fans desperately waiting for Snyder Cut of Justice League. According to Zack Snyder, a new trailer is coming next week. Yes, you have read it right. Its’ been almost three years when Justice League was released in theatres. For the unversed, Snyder had to leave the project in May 2017, owing to a family tragedy. This had left fans heartbroken. Fans didn’t like Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League and signed many petitions to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and finally, it is happening.

As per media reports, Zack Snyder is supervising the post-production of Justice League for the second time. This time, he is assembling over four hours of footage for a miniseries for HBO Max. The series will air in 2021.

The first official look of the Snyder Cut came a few months ago and stormed the internet. The new cut will include more characters and a new aspect ratio. But due to music rights issue, the trailer was recently removed from official WB and HBO Max channels.

But finally, the wait is over as Zack Snyder has confirmed the official date of the updated trailer release. In an interview with Beyond The Trailer, the director said, The initial release of the trailer that we’re just going to put back up is going to be on the 17th. What I was going to do was do a live-stream on Vero, same way we did the Man of Steel live-stream and BvS live-stream. We’re going to take the trailer and I’m going to break it down shot by shot, just go through it, do a Q&A, live questions about what does this shot mean and what went into making it and what it points toward… It’s going to be really cool. You’re going to see the trailer again and it might have a couple of tweaks.

Well, how excited are you for Snyder Cut of Justice League’s trailer? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

