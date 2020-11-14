Here is a piece of amazing news for Chris Pratt’s fans. As per the latest media news, the star has been confirmed for joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. Yes, you have read it right. We will once again get to see him as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord following The Avengers: Endgame and prior to Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

This will be Pratt’s fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is due to shoot in Australia in January. However, the details of the latest Marvel production aren’t out yet so we can’t say how big his role will be in the film.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will be joining the fourth instalment of Thor after a short round of additional photography for his sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War. The report adds, “On top of Chris Hemsworth as the erstwhile God of Thunder, the call sheet already has Natalie Portman reprising the role of Jane Forster, who will become a Thor, Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie and ruler of Asgard, and Christian Bale in a mystery role. Filmmaker Taika Waititi will also once again be voicing the alien Korg.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, Chris Pratt was asked in an interview about his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor then said, “I know the answer to that, but I can’t tell you.” Well, finally we have the answer and we couldn’t wait any longer to see him in the film. Well, it’s also been said that Chris Hemsworth will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which James Gunn recently said will go into production following his DC HBO Max Peacemaker series.

Till now Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released on Feb. 11, 2022. We hope there are no more delays. How excited are you to watch Chris Pratt in Thor: Love and Thunder? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Warner Bros. Has No Plans To Fire Amber Heard Amid Backlash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube