Johnny Depp witnessed a huge hit on his career when he was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor brought his character Gellert Grindelwald to life in the past and fans were more excited than ever. Things turned upside down when he lost the libel suit over the ‘wife-beater’ claims against The Sun.

For the unversed, soon after the verdict came out, Warner Bros removed Johnny from the JK Rowling directorial. It is rumoured that the studio has been trying to avoid any kind of controversy that may affect the film. Previously, Rowling’s tweets on transphobia have already done a lot of damage and they couldn’t risk it further with Depp.

Now, Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 3 is reacting to Johnny Depp’s exit. The actor shared about how the franchise is one of the biggest productions that he’s worked on. However, the team has no option but to comply with their decisions.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Jude Law shared, “It’s an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It’s probably one of the biggest productions I’ve ever worked on. And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That’s all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part.”

However, Jude Law did find it all ‘unusual’ as Johnny Depp had already shot for Fantastic Beasts, even if it was just for a day. “It was unusual for me because, in fact, in this particular role. Johnny had actually only done a day’s filming, I think, on his own,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Johnny will be taking at least $10 million home despite his exit from the film.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor previously revealed that he had been asked to resign from his role of Gellert Grindelwald. Johnny Depp took to his Instagram account and shared, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

He continued, “The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

