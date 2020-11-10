It is turning out to be a difficult phase for Johnny Depp, who is surrounded which a bundle of controversies around him. After his confirmed exit from the Fantastic Beast 3 and the possibility of also losing playing Joker for Warner Bros. Now, the latest update suggests that Depp is now considering to lower his salary to attract big studios to sign him in for franchise projects. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, hell broke loose on Johnny Depp who recently lost the Libel trial against a tabloid who called him a wife-beater. This was in reference to the alleged tension in his and Amber Heard’s marriage. Following the loss, the controversy stuck to Depp, made the Warner Bros. Studio to request him to leave the Fantastic Beast franchise.

Johnny Depp announced this in a statement that he shared over the social media. Now as per the latest update in We Got This Covered, the actor who has lost out on many parts due to the controversies is planning to take a pay cut. The actor is willing to reduce his salary so that big studios would rope in him for big franchise projects.

As per the updates yesterday, it was said that after Fantastic Beast 3, Warner Bros. Have also put Johnny Depp’s casting as Joker for a Batman film on hold. The reports today also say that the actor will be paid fully for his part in the Fantastic Beast 3 even if he has shot for just a scene.

Announcing his exit in a statement, Johnny Depp wrote, “Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Johnny Depp added, “Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

