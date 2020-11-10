Johnny Depp is witnessing yet another bumpy ride in his career. The actor was all geared up to shoot for JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts 3. Fans were elated when he requested to reschedule the libel suit and cited the film shooting as the reason. However, things turned upside-down recently after the verdict came out.

For the unversed, during the verdict or the libel suit, JD lost the battle. Judge Nicole, who was handling the case announced that there was substantial proof to back the ‘wife-beater’ claim of NGN newspaper. Ever since Johnny has been facing a huge setback with his career being at stake like never before.

Johnny Depp, as well as Warner Bros, revealed last weekend that the actor has stepped down from his role of Gellert Grindelwald. Now, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, JD had filmed for a single scene in Fantastic Beasts 3. Despite that, the actor will be receiving his full 8-figure salary for the role.

It is said that Johnny Depp would take home at least $10 million for Fantastic Beasts 3. When converted into INR, that comes to around 73.9 crores. That indeed is a huge sum, but what we’re upset about is not seeing our favourite in the film.

Previously, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor revealed that he had been asked to resign from his role. Johnny took to his Instagram account and shared, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

He continued, “The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros too released an official statement and thanked Johnny Depp. “We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,” they shared.

What is your take on JD being removed from Fantastic Beasts 3? Share with us in the comment section below.

