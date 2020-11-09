It is not an easy phase for Johnny Depp, who had to recently part his ways from his iconic character in Fantastic Beast. The move came in after he lost the Libel trial against a tabloid and the Warner Bros. Studio requested him to walk out. The brunt of the heat has reached the possibility of him playing a Joker in one of Batman films too. The casting is put on hold, and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

Johnny Depp was in a fiery libel trial with a tabloid that called him a wife-beater referring to he ex better half, Amber Heard. The actor sued the publication and lost the case after a much spoken about the trial. The controversy has led to studios now reconsidering Johnny’s presence in their future projects.

Turns out, as per We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. Who asked him to quit playing the evil wizard in Fantastic Beast is also putting on hold his casting as the Joker. It was recently when it was reported that Johnny Depp might be cast as the iconic clown in one of the many Batman films that are in the pipeline under the banner.

There is a Matt Reeves Trilogy, A Batman Beyond films and the much-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips’ version of the cape crusader.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Beast 3 is very much in its shooting stage, and that makes the studio run to cast a possible Johnny Depp replacement. This also makes it difficult for Warner Bros. As criticism is bound to come with the move. When Depp announced his disassociation with the franchise brought a massive backlash to the studio’s kitty.

Announcing his exit from Fantastic Beast, Johnny Depp in a statement, wrote, “Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Johnny Depp added, “Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight, to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

