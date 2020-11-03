Johnny Depp FINISHED! Hollywood Studios Staying Away From Depp-Business?

Johnny Depp is already in a lot of trouble after losing the libel case in London. But, what’s coming next for him may well be very troubling for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. The case in which he had sued a British tabloid for calling him as a ‘wife beater’ hasn’t gone in his favour.

Advertisement

Many shocking details regarding his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard got out during this case. Many of them weren’t looking in favour of Depp. Now, the reports coming in state that the Libel case’s result might result in bad things for his career.

Advertisement

In his conversation with Reuters, Matthew Belloni, former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, spoke about how this decision could work against Depp. He said, “There is a sense in Hollywood that Johnny Depp is a tainted brand, and his dominance of the box office in the 2000s has come to an end.”

Celebrity branding expert, Jeetendr Sehdev, explained, “I think this is the final nail in the coffin of Johnny Depp’s brand. The verdict does not align with that image.”

Depp isn’t the first one to involve in such a huge controversy while being in the scene of doing good films. Before this, we saw Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr being jailed for a year for possessing drugs. But, we all know how he made his comeback with the whole Avengers saga.

Matthew Belloni said, “He’s always going to work if he wants to because he is a talented actor and there will be smaller films that will cast him. If one of those became a major hit, he may be back.” He also said that while Hollywood studios “are not clamoring to be in the Depp business anymore.”

Jeetendr Sehdev expressed his thoughts on how this could affect Amber Heard’s image. He said, “She should absolutely reap the benefits of her bravery. Sentiment is changing where we do believe victims and we recognise that there is a darker side to Hollywood.”

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Legal Team On Losing Libel Case: “It Would Be Ridiculous For Mr. Depp Not To Appeal This Decision”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube