Yesterday we brought you the news that Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun. Depp filed the lawsuit against the newspaper’s editor, Dan Wootton, who called him a ‘Wife Beater’ in an article over Amber Heard claims.

This news comes as a shock to many of Depps fans across the globe, and now his legal team has released a statement about the same.

As reported by Page Six, Jenny Afia of Schillings, the law firm which represented Johnny Depp in the London case, said, “This decision is as perverse as it is bewildering.” She added, “The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision.”

Johnny Depp’s legal team has insisted that the judgment made proved that it had been one-sided. Afia maintained in her statement, “Most troubling is the Judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point. All of this was overlooked.”

Johnny Depp’s legal rep, Jenny Afia also said, “We hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon.”

On the other hand, Amber Heard’s US attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said that the “decision and judgment are not a surprise” to anyone who had followed the trail. In a statement, she said, “Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US.” The next hearing in the follow-up trial is expected to be heard in Virginia next year.

Following this verdict, news regarding Johnny Depp’s role may be reduced in the upcoming fantasy film, Fantastic Beasts 3, has started doing the rounds.

