Wesley Snipes has given it back after he was alleged by Patton Oswalt for bizarre behaviour on the sets of Blade: Trinity. The actor and comedian in his recent interview had said that Snipes tried to strange the director David S Goyer.

Patton also said that Winsley Snipes used to smoke weed all day.

“Wesley (Snipes) was just f**king crazy in a hilarious way. He wouldn’t come out of his trailer, and he would smoke weed all day. Which is fine with me, because I had all these DVDs that I wanted to catch up on. We were in Vancouver, and it was always raining. I kept the door to my trailer open to smell the evening rain while I was watching a movie. Then I remember one day on the set—they let everyone pick their own clothes—there was one black actor who was also kind of a club kid. And he wore this shirt with the word “Garbage” on it in big stylish letters. It was his shirt. And Wesley came down to the set, which he only did for close-ups. Everything else was done by his stand-in. I only did one scene with him. But he comes on and goes, “There’s only one other black guy in the movie, and you make him wear a shirt that says ‘Garbage?’ You racist m**herf**ker!” said Patton Oswalt during an interview with AV Club.

However, while speaking to the Guardian, Wesley Snipes has shattered the claims. He also shared his struggles in Hollywood as an African American. “This is part of the challenges that we as African-Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem.” he said.

He further added, “And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”

Blade: Trinity released back in 2004 and did a worldwide business of $132 million approx according to Box Office Mojo.

