When Johnny Depp & Winona Ryder Saw Each Other For The First Time Post Split; This VIDEO Will Melt Your Hearts!

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s love story is a tale as old as time. The Fantastic Beasts has dated the Stranger Things actress for three long years and Winona was just sixteen when she had fallen for Johnny.

Their pictures used to crazy viral among the fans and their love seemed so pure and unfiltered and they looked madly in love.

Winona Ryder met Johnny Depp on the sets of Great Balls Of Fire! Back in 1989 and started dating in July 1990. In fact, the two were engaged for three long years before breaking up and moving forward in their respective lives.

Now, there’s a new video going viral on the internet where the Fantastic Beasts actor sees the Stranger Things actor for the first time after they broke up. The song played in the background is ‘Can We Kiss Forever?” by Kina.

Shared by Movie_Gasm page on Instagram, the video will melt your hearts. Take a look:

That just breaks our heart. Can Johnny and Winona not start dating again, now that they’re both single? This would be like a dream come true for all their fans.

Both the actors are one of the most successful and talented actors of their time and their love story was quite popular at that point in time. They appeared together for interviews and their mushy pictures went viral every single time.

Take a look at some of the fan club pictures from Instagram here:

They look so perfect together.

During one of the interviews back then, Johnny Depp said, “When I met Winona and we fell in love, it was absolutely like nothing before. We hung out the whole day… and night, and we’ve been hanging out ever since. I love her more than anything in the whole world”- explains Johnny and continues -“I’d die for her. I love her so much. I don’t know what I would do without her. I love her almost more than I love myself. There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona.”

We would give up anything to see the Fantastic Beasts actor and Winona dating back together. No kidding!

