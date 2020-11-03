Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto’s Joker To Sport An All-NEW Look?

Seems like Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League has been dominating the headlines forever. While the casting coup for the film has been making a thunderous buzz, it reached its peak last week. We saw Jared Leto entering the cast as the iconic Joker in the film. Now as we are still rejoicing the news, there is some new update about Jared and below is all you need to know about the same.

If you have not been following the universe, Jared made his debut as the iconic clown back in 2016. The actor is now all set to play it again in the Justice League. As per the reports, the actor will be gracing the film in two scenes. The much spoken about reshoot of the film is on as we speak.

While the earlier update said that Jared Leto will be seen in two scenes in the Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, the newest update by We Got This Covered says that there is a third sequence too. While there is no official confirmation on the same from either end, Jared will be donning a completely new look for the same.

Talking about the first two scenes of Jared Leto in Justice League, the actor will be seen in a present-day set up of Arkham. The second will be a flashback scene from the time Joker killed Robin. This part is still fresh in the minds of fans. Coming to the anticipated third scene, it is said to be a dystopian Knightmare future that was glimpsed back in Batman V Superman. In this part, Jared will be seen in a new look.

As per the same report, Jared Leto will be sporting long hair for this part. The actor will also have no tattoos on his body. This is, for sure a way ahead imagination of the character. Plus Lato bringing in his version of the clown in the character will be fun to watch.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit the HBO Max in 2021. Let us know what you think about this new update! For more, stick to Koimoi.

