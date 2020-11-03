Wonder Woman 1984 POSTPONED Further From Its Already Delayed Christmas Release?

We are all eagerly awaiting the release of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot in the titular role. But now we hear, the makers of the film, Warner Bros. may be pushing the film’s release date from December 25 to next year.

As per reports, exhibitioners are awaiting the new release date as it will affect their finances of the year. The report also speculated that with this delay can affect the release of other films too.

As reported by Deadline, a meeting is underway with the studio, and despite their intentions to release the film on December 25, the future of its release date is still not fixed. Last week, at a Variety Power of Women Conversations, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said that the studio has a little more time left to figure out things in regards to Wonder Woman 1984’s release-date change.

As per the portal, if Warner Bros. doesn’t want to incur any more lost P&A money, it needs to move the release date of Wonder Woman 1984. It stated that a movie campaign generally takes off six weeks before its release date and keeping in mind WW84’s current opening date, the film’s campaign will have to start a week before Thanksgiving (November 26). Given that Thanksgiving is a time apt for movie promotions, this period will be significant for the film’s Christmas release.

The website also reported that if WW84 reschedules to 2021, then the year-end holiday movie-going frame of exhibitioners will be affected as they have been eyeing it to lengthen their finances this year. If the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 is shifted to next year, circuits like AMC can go bankrupt or even force exhibitioners to close down even more.

The portal also noted that If Wonder Woman 1984 does not release on Christmas, it can be expected that Disney will pull its 20th Century Studios features Free Guy and Death on the Nile. Free Guy stars starring Ryan Reynolds and Death on the Nile features Gal Gadot.

As reported by the portal on Monday, sources closer to exhibitioners said that Warner Bros. is debating with the idea of a shortened domestic theatrical window for WW84. The period they are looking at is around 17-21 days before putting it on an OTT platform. Contrary to these sources, studio insiders told the publication responded that no such plan is in the works for Wonder Woman 1984.

Talking about the current scenario with theatres in the West and Europe, theatres in New York City and Los Angeles are shut. Those in European countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are also closed down. These European countries earned Wonder Woman 16% of it $409.3M overseas box office.

Besides Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also features Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, James Marsden and others.

