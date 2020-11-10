There’s big news coming in for all Chris Pratt fans. No, we aren’t talking anything about his upcoming- The Tomorrow War and Jurassic World: Dominion, but it’s something about a new project. Yes, and it will be backed by none other than Russo Brothers.

It was yesterday when the announcement of Chris’ new project came in. He’ll be collaborating with Chinese martial artist and actor, Wu Jing. The project will be a remake of 2016 Vietnamese action-comedy, Saigon Bodyguards. It will be bankrolled by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo i.e. Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.

Chris Pratt joining forces with Wu Jing was reported by Deadline. Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck will be handling the screenplay of Saigon Bodyguards’ remake. Chris is also one of the producers of the film.

Now, that’s the kind of news needed for Chris Pratt fans to kick start the day!

Meanwhile, recently the actor’s critics called him “Hollywood’s Worst Chris”, with many commenting on his involvement in a conservative church and others assuming that he is a fan of US President Donald Trump. Netizens also attacked Pratt over an Instagram post where he urged fans to vote for his film “Onward” to win a People’s Choice Award.

Soon after the criticism, Avengers stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr came in defend of Chris.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now,” Ruffalo had written on Twitter.

Downey Jr expressed his opinion via Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Pratt smiling on set. “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt. A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback,” Downey Jr added.

The actor was referring to Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger who has been a Republican Governor of California.

