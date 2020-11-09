Actress Kirsten Bell took to Instagram and posted the image of a handwritten letter George HW Bush wrote, as outgoing President of the United States, to his successor Bill Clinton. In the letter dated January 20, 1993, Bush wishes Clinton well, and speaks of the sense of wonder and respect he felt on assuming office.

Bell cited the letter to say: “How it’s done. Class. Grace. Dignity. Respect. Humanity.”

Here is the letter Bush wrote:

“Dear Bill,

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.

Good luck

George”

Presidents Bush and Clinton over the years developed a strong bond of friendship despite belonging to rival political camps.

