Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot was received well by the audience and we were desperately waiting for its sequel. The movie stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison who was a former marine killed in action and brought back to life by an organization to be turned into an indestructible super-soldier through nanotechnology. The film was directed by Dave Wilson.

The movie is based on Valiant comic series of the same name. Here is a piece of great news for Vin Diesel fans. The actor is returning with Bloodshot 2. Yes, you have read it right. Continue reading to know more.

In a recent interview with CBR, DMG founder and CEO Dan Mintz revealed that there are plans for Bloodshot sequel. He said, “I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect, a lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout but you can’t use the same evaluation process, pre-COVID, to this. [Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it’s just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers.”

Speaking about the box office collections of Bloodshot, the movie had underperformed, like many other films due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The film earned $33.48 million at the worldwide box office on a reported production budget of $45 million before theatre chains were shuttered to prevent the pandemic’s spread. The critics also had given mix reviews to the film. It would be interesting to see where the story goes in the sequel film.

How excited are you to watch Vin Diesel in Bloodshot 2? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates of your favourite movies and stars.

