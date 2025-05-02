Brie Larson is living proof that sometimes when you want something badly enough—and say it out loud—it might just come true. Long before Larson got cast in Fast X, the Oscar-winning actress made her love for the Fast & Furious franchise abundantly clear. In fact, she practically campaigned for a role in the high-octane series.

During her past interview, while promoting a Nissan Super Bowl commercial, as retrieved via Uproxx, Larson couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm to feature in the popular franchise. “Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie,” she said with pure excitement. “I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars. And it’s something that should be appreciated. They’re incredible. So, of course, please.”

On being asked about a potential crossover between Marvel and Fast & Furious, Brie Larson responded excitedly, sharing that the idea seems very exciting. “I’m down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m very down for a crossover moment. I think you’ve tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down,” she shared.

Well, someone in the Fast family was clearly listening. Not long after her open expressions of interest, Fast franchise leader Vin Diesel took to Instagram to reveal that Larson was officially joining the cast of Fast X. Posing alongside Larson in a candid photo, Diesel praised her as a profound soul and teased fans about the “timeless and amazing” character she’d bring to the table. “Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” he wrote, officially sealing the deal in the most Fast & Furious way possible.

Brie Larson’s journey into the Fast universe seemed inevitable, from being behind the wheel in car commercials to racing in one of the most iconic action franchises of all time. The Oscar-winning actress joined the franchise in its tenth installment, where she played the role of Tess, which was much appreciated by fans.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Who Is Yelena Belova? All About The Comic Origins Of Black Widow’s Rival & Eventual Successor In MCU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News