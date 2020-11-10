Last month had been a roller-coaster ride for Lily James. The actress was rumoured to be dating Chris Evans for the longest time amid the pandemic. But things turned upside down when she was captured kissing co-star Dominic West. They were enjoying a secret trip in Italy when the entire controversy took place.

For the unversed, Dominic is already married to Catherine FitzGerald. The couple is even blessed with 4 children – Martha, Senan, Dora and Francis. Soon after pictures with Lily were leaked, West and wife appeared in front of the paparazzi and confirmed that they were still together.

A day after the controversy broke, Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald kissed for the paps and announced, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.” But it seems that happiness was short-lived. The Tomb Raider actor has now confessed his feelings for Lily James and might end his 10-year-long marriage.

A source close to The Sun reveals the same as, “Catherine FitzGerald has told those closest to her that Dominic West has admitted having feelings for Lily James. At first, it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with.”

The report adds, “She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

Previously, some new pictures of Lily James and Dominic West were leaked. Chris Evans’ rumoured girlfriend could be seen on an e-scooter with West. The highlight of the image remains the fact that she’s busy on her phone while Dominic holds her from the back, supporting her as well as, riding the vehicle.

The couple has even reportedly broken the COVID-19 precautionary rules of Italy. As per rules, citizens are not allowed to share an e-scooter and it remains a punishable offence of 200 euros.

“The law is quite clear — riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden. It’s a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new COVID laws. You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance. Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all,” councillor Stefano Marin informed the development.

