Lily James Was ‘SHOCKED’ Upon Hearing About Dominic West’s Reunion With Wife!

Lily James fell into the lap of controversy recently. It happened after her cozy pictures with married actor Dominic West went viral. The actress for long had been rumoured to be dating Chris Evans. However, everyone was shocked when she was spotted kissing her co-star in Italy.

Soon after the pictures went viral, it was reported that Dominic’s wife Catherine was ‘devastated.’ She thought that the duo was very happy and ‘very much together.’ While fans and viewers thought it must be over after the cheating, things turned out way different. The couple papped for the cameras and announced that they were still together.

A day after pictures of Dominic West with Lily James went viral, he posed with wife Catherine FitzGerald in front of the paparazzi. They kissed each other and the Tomb Raider actor declared, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

We were shocked, but the one who was most baffled was Lily James herself. A source close to ENews! reveals the same as, “She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing. She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

The actress can’t wait for all of it to get over. “She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, yesterday a new picture of Lily James and Dominic West went viral. Chris Evans’ rumoured girlfriend could be seen on an e-scooter with West. The highlight of the image remains the fact that she’s busy on her phone while Dominic holds him from the back, supporting her as well as, riding the vehicle.

The couple has even reportedly broken the COVID-19 precautionary rules of Italy. As per The Sun, citizens are not allowed to share an e-scooter and it remains a punishable offence of 200 euros.

“The law is quite clear — riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden. It’s a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new COVID laws. You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance. Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all.”,” councillor Stefano Marin informed the development.

