Lily James Promotes Rebecca At Jimmy Fallon's Chat Show WITHOUT Any Mention Of Dominic West Kiss Scandal

After grabbing headlines earlier this week over Dominic West kissing scandal, actress Lily James has finally appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show on Wednesday to promote her upcoming film Rebecca, which will be released on Netflix. However, she did not mention her weekend away with married Dominic, 51, in Rome.

When pictures of her kissing the married The Affair actor caused shockwaves, the actress had cancelled all interviews including, scheduled appearances on America’s Today Show and The Graham Norton Show. Now she has finally appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and even addressed rumours of Mamma Mia 3!

Reportedly, Lily James looked nervous during the show but spoke about an upcoming movie project, Rebecca, wherein she shares screen space with Armie Hammer. She also said that she jumped up at chance play Meryl Streep’s young Donna Sheridan once more.

The host Jimmy Fallon also asked her about teaching acting lessons over Zoom to budding Broadway stars to keep herself busy in lockdown. To which she said, “It’s great because, you know, when these performers can’t perform because of lockdown they’re getting to share their skills and people at home can be creative and learn and try and have some fun.”

Lily James continued, “I was teaching audition technique which is insane because I am terrible at auditions. I auditioned for Mamma Mia! during Glastonbury weekend. I knew I had to sing in this audition, I was desperate for this part. It was due to be scheduled at the end of Glastonbury. I knew for sure that after screaming in a field for five days there was no way I would be able to sing, so I did it on the way in the car. I had the car parked and filled to the brim with wellies. I went to Glasto. My phone ran out of battery. It wasn’t until on the way home, I plugged my phone in and my agent called me. I was like, [raspy voice]… ‘Hello!’

“She said, ‘You got the job!’ I said, ‘Please say it doesn’t start soon’,” She added.

Jimmy Fallon followed up with another question as to whether she was informed by the makers that the film meant to be Trilogy? And she would be interested in the sequels as well? To which, she replied, “Yes, I would do 4,5,6,7,8,9,10. I’m down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m theirs.”

