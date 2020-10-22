Ever since Victoria Beckham made her last appearance at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony for their iconic mash-up performance with her girl band Spice Girls, fans have been hoping that she would rejoin the group someday. However, she had made it clear in the past that her priorities lie within promoting her fashion brand.

Even after leaving the girl band, the fashion icon said that she will always continue to support the rest of her group Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C. Now rumours suggest that she is considering to return to the girl band and the internet is in fits over the idea.

According to Metro, the girls have teased that they are hoping to plan yet another reunion tour and they have been trying to get Victoria onboard. And the sources have revealed to the website that she might be considering to make a comeback as Posh Spice. Seemingly, her husband David Beckham has also issued a green signal to her decision.

The source has said to the publication that since David will be leaving for Miami soon, Victoria Beckham is worried about spending long chunks of time apart from him again. And so she has been mulling over to regroup with the girls on a friendship level.

“David has apparently been encouraging her to do it, he joked about how he’d love to be dating Posh Spice again,” the sources said to the publication.

The source further added that when Victoria informed her decision to join Spice Girls again, her husband David has apparently been encouraging her to do it. He even joked about it how he’d love to be dating Posh Spice again.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Victoria Beckham hasn’t completely disassociated herself with the band that shot her to fame way back when in 1994. The fashion icon has often been making fun nods to her Posh alter-ego. As a matter of fact, she had even launched a collection as part of her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand titled ‘Posh Is Back’.

What do you think about Victoria Beckham rejoining the band as Posh Spice? Let us know in the comments.

