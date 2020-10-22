Matthew McConaughey's SHOCKING Revelation: “I Was Blackmailed Into Having S*x At 15”





Matthew McConaughey is making a lot of headlines lately. From talking about his father’s death to making a shocking revealing about his personal life; the Interstellar actor is spilling some beans on his life for the fans.

McConaughey is busy promoting his new book titled ‘Greenlights’ which talk about the ups and downs of his life and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Sharing the experience of how Matthew McConaughey was abused as a teenager and was molested later by a man, he said, “I was blackmailed into having s*x for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital s*x. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

Matthew McConaughey stated further, “molested by a man when he was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

Talking about his father recently, Matthew said, “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother’. And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

Talking about his father’s relationship with his mother, the Matthew McConaughey told People, “They were, at times, violent. As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”

This is the first time, Matthew McConaughey is addressing his abuse in public with his fans and this came as a shock to everyone. Yesterday, the Interstellar actor shared an update on his book, Greenlights on Instagram and captioned it, “For it will not be you speaking, but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you” – Matthew 10:20 #greenlightsbook out today. greenlights.com”

The response from his fans have been incredible and did y’all read the love and support they’re pouring in for Matthew McConaughey.

