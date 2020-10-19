Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has dominated the mainstream headlines but not for a film. Instead, the actor made news for a shocking revelation, where he spoke about his father dying while climaxing. The comments spread like wildfire and were all over the social media. Matthew has been facing a severe backlash for the same, and netizens are calling him out for talking about such personal details in public.

If you had an amazing weekend and were not glued to the news, Matthew made some very shocking and personal revelations in his memoir Greenlights. The actor spoke about his father, James McConaughey’s death. He said that he died while having s*x.

As per People magazine, who found their hands on an excerpt from Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights, the actor wrote, “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. “He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. “He had always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

It turns out that the netizens are not quite happy with Matthew McConaughey revealing such intimate details about his family. A Twitter user wrote, “Why?? This is something personally that I wouldn’t want known!! Sorry he died but really man!!!🙄🙄🙄🙄. Matthew McConaughey says his dad died ‘at climax’ while making love to his mum #SmartNews”.

Another wrote, “😱OMG! How Could he REVEAL Such an Intimate, Private, Detail Like This? Open SmartNews and read Matthew McConaughey says his dad died ‘at climax’ while making love to his mum here”.

There were many reactions which even had hilarious take at it. Some said this wasn’t important for the world to know, and many labelled the actor as bad in keeping secrets. “And this was important for the world to know why? Oh yeah, get’s his name in the news. Matthew McConaughey reveals dad died of a heart attack during s*x with mom,” wrote a user.

