The Boys fans can’t get over Homelander’s atrocities in season 2. Antony Starr plays the ruthless superhero with a lot of conviction that he makes you disgust him. As it’s a parody of superheroes showing their worst side, the dark comedy recently finished its second season. Talking about Starr’s character he’s a mix of Chris Evans‘ Captain America and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The blue suit is a prime example of every leading superhero. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was Captain America, and in DC universe it is Superman donning that colour. In The Boys, it’s Homelander who only knows to wreck everything and doesn’t care if he has to kill anyone or everyone to save him.

Now, a fan account named Deepfaked created a trailer in which Chris Evans plays Homelander instead of Antony Starr. The blond hair, blue suit and cruelty in the eyes suits Evans so much that one would think he’s playing the supe in The Boys. The video was shared on Reddit.

However, in the comments, fans can’t imagine anyone else except for Antony Starr playing Homelander. Also, some want Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to play the supe from The Boys. One fan commented, “Daaamn i love Antony, but nikolaj coster-waldau would be great for this too. He’s got the smug, misguided powerful bad guy thing down.“There are no men like me, there’s only me”.

Another wrote, “The thing about Anthony is that he has strong features so he looks straight up evil 100% of the time, its hard to believe him as a good guy. On the other hand, Chris is too baby faced for homelander, however he has some tenderness in his eyes that if you combine it with this character then theres something unnerving about it.”

“Now do nikolaj from GoT”, commented another fan.

Check out the video below:

What do you have to say about Chris Evans as Homelander from The Boys? Do you think Nikolaj Coster-Waldau would suit the character too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

