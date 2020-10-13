Chris Evans, Lily James, Dominic West Scandal: Twitter Is Reminded Of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson & Rupert Sanders; Read Tweets!

We woke up to a scandalous news today morning. For long, actress Lily James had been in the headlines over her rumoured romance with Chris Evans. While the Captain America fans were rejoicing, tables were turned just within a span of a weekend. Pictures of kissing Dominic West went viral. Twitter is now stormed with comparisons with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders row.

For the unversed, Kristen and Robert began dating on the sets of Twilight. They were a sizzling pair as Bella and Edward. And when that turned into reality in around 2008, fans couldn’t keep calm. Things took a toll in 2012, when the Charlie’s Angels actress was spotted kissing her Snow White and the Huntsmen director, Rupert.

Pictures of their cosy moments were leaked in no time, and both Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders issued public apologies to their respective partners. As expected, this was an end to a long-time affair with Robert Pattinson. All of it is now pretty similar to Lily James romancing Chris Evans and intimate moments with Dominic West going viral.

Fans are pretty smart and have stormed Twitter with their comparison of Lily James, Chris Evans and Dominic West row to that of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Rupert Sanders.

A user tweeted, “This is Kstew/Rupert Sanders 2.0”

This is Kstew/Rupert Sanders 2.0 https://t.co/SLlzIEwxd7 — Erika Cruz 🇵🇷 (@EverErika) October 12, 2020

“The same reason Kristen Stewart was blamed and shamed for her affair with Rupert Sanders, good old se*ism. Both are to blame but he’s the one with the wife and kids. But maybe he and his wife are separated and we don’t know, it’s actually nobody’s business. The press are awful,” tweeted another.

The same reason Kristen Stewart was blamed and shamed for her affair with Rupert Sanders, good old sexism. Both are to blame but he’s the one with the wife and kids. But maybe he and his wife are separated and we don’t know, it’s actually nobody’s business. The press are awful. — Louise Dewsnap 🌈 (@LDewp) October 12, 2020

Another mentioned, “The same way y’all tried to portray Kristen Stewart as innocent when she cheated on Rob with a married man is carrying the same energy with this Lily James situation.”

One of the Twitterati wrote, “I remember when the same thing happened with Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders. I thought people would have learnt better since then. Apparently not”

If I see one more comment from someone slut shaming and criticising Lily James and not saying SHIT about the CHEATING SCUMBAG MAN I will throw hands!! It takes goddam 2! 2!!! Both parties are to blame. Both are disgusting. Both are SHIT. STOP BLAMING 1 PARTY, ESPECIALLY WOMEN. https://t.co/Oja4GzvIqo — Cait (@cc_lox) October 12, 2020

“This is Kristen and rob scandal all over again the second hand embarrassment i feel i swear…” a fan wrote.

this is kristen and rob scandal all over again the second hand embarrassment i feel i swear… https://t.co/YQJpE8RzPy — s. (@addiesluc) October 12, 2020

