Here is a piece of great news for Harry Potter fans. Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy in the films has recently opened up about the reunion plans of the cast. In a recent interview, he has said that he has been trying to organize a cast reunion. Read the article to know more.

Tom Felton is well known for playing the arrogant character Draco Malfoy in all eight movies. He is known for his wonderful portrayal of the character. Fans continue to thirst after his iconic character, and especially loves fans putting their own spin on the now-viral #DracoTok trend.

It’s been almost a decade since the final installment of the Harry Potter series was released, the cast of the series has also been doing other things. Sadly, we don’t have Alan Rickman and Richard Harris among us who played Severus Snape and Albus Dumbledore in the series.

Speaking about the reunion plans, Tom Felton told ET Online, “I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything’s alright. It’s been nice because it’s the 19th-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I’m planning some sort of digital celebration…I’m trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really.”

Speaking about the #DracoTok trend, Tom Felton said, “It’s sort of taken a life of its own now. But I’m having so much fun with it because if you go to the hashtag DracoTok you see all of these collaborative videos. We’re no longer retweeting or commenting, they’re actually taking things that I’ve done and putting their own spin on it. And then I can see that and put a spin on their stuff. It’s turning into a whole monster of its own. But I’m really, really enjoying it. So yeah, I’m going to keep the DracoTokers happy for as long as I can.”

Well, we hope that soon we get to see a Harry Potter reunion. How excited are you about it? Do share with us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

