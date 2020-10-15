Matthew McConaughey Gushes Over Wife Camila Alves & Says, "We Have A Love That We Never Question"

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are one of the loved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple has been frequently spotted at splashy Hollywood events like the Oscars, SAG Awards, and movie premieres since 2012. They now have three kids and they aren’t afraid to open up to the press about them.

Recently, the 50-year-old actor gushed over his wife of eight years and said that ever since they met in 2006, he has not “wished to spend some time together with any other girl”. The couple now has three children Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston,8.

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Matthew McConaughey recalled the night he met his future wife Camila. He said, I was like, “Wait, only wait. Be yourself. She will come if she is supposed to come back. And when she does not, that is okay, you are still a fantastic person, McConaughey.”

He then continued to say, “That’s when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself.”

The Oscar-award winning actor felt that Camila was the one for him the night they met and since then he has not looked back. He said, “Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.”

Matthew McConaughey also said to the publication that he and his Brazilian-born wife Camila Alves share similar values like a love of family and a dedication to raising strong, kind kids. They both are on the same page when it comes to about not sheltering the kids from either the outside world or their dad’s celebrity.

The actor noted, “We don’t want to insulate them overly from the world [or] from the success that I’ve had as ‘Matthew McConaughey, actor, celebrity.’ We let them know that Papa’s celebrity does not define Papa. Doesn’t whatsoever, but is Papa a celebrity? Yes. At the same time, we say, ‘That’s not where our worth comes from.'”

Camila Alves is now an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Women of Today (WOT) online community.

