Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the hottest couples of the Hollywood Industry. This gorgeous looking couple was a thing, and fans thought they were inseparable. But, they broke a million hearts after their split. And now these two are fighting the custody battle for their children.

The Maleficent actress is currently living with her kids and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is a constant visitor. But we all have seen how possessive she is about her kids. Hence it is a little tricky to come to any conclusion. But, amidst all the chaos, someone feels that these two will sort out their differences soon. Continue reading to know more.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie’s godmother says the Oscar winner and her ex Brad Pitt will sort it out eventually, even though the former Hollywood power couple’s custody battle is reaching fever pitch. Actress Jacqueline Bisset, who was close friends with Angelina’s late mother Marcheline Bertrand believes that whatever happens between the pair in court they will always put their six children together first.

According to the court documents filed last week, the couple was very far from reaching any conclusion. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt could not reach an agreement on how much time they each get with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

But despite the custody battle heating up, Jacqueline, from Surrey, England, says she has no doubt that an agreement will be reached. Speaking from her home in Beverly Hills last Friday, Jacqueline, told the portal: “Angelina and Brad will sort it out eventually. They both love the children so they will sort it out.”

A few weeks back, certain reports revealed that Angelina Jolie had filed papers to remove the private judge overseeing the case. Brad Pitt, however, opposed this move, and his lawyers described this as a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues. It has also emerged that the actress has asked for two experts to be removed from the case, including the forensic psychologist appointed by the court to carry out child evaluations.

Well what do you think will be the conclusion of this custody battle?

