Angelina Jolie To Educate Young Minds About Protesting Rights In A New Book With Amnesty International

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented actresses of Hollywood. She has worked in great movies like Changeling, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, A Mighty Heart and more. Here is a piece of good news for the fans of the actress. She has collaborated with Amnesty International on a new book that will help young people know their rights when protesting against injustice. Want to know more? Read the article.

As per media reports, The UNHCR Special Envoy, 45, is very much keen to help those people who are trying to make the world a better place. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the book would help children up until the age of eighteen counter misinformation and educate them on how to prevent their rights from being violated.

According to Dailymail, Angelina Jolie decided to collaborate with the charity and Geraldine Van Bueren QC after noticing how young minds have taken to the streets to protest for various issues like about the environment, Black Lives Matter, and more, without being fully aware of their rights.

Angelina Jolie said while speaking about the collaboration, “Today we have youth engaged and ready to fight.” She added, “But many struggle with misinformation from adults, a lack of awareness of their rights, and a lack of knowledge of how to use the specifics of their rights, applying them to the country and circumstances in which they live.”

The talented actress continued, “We need to give them the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them. Amnesty, Geraldine and I hope to get these books into the hands of young people, and for them to be a guide that they can carry with them and use. Not just to inform them, but to activate them and serve as a source of reference where needed.”

Angelina Jolie has written an introduction to the book which explains the history of child rights and why it’s crucial to have the knowledge of them. Amnesty International has written the book with Angelina Jolie and Geraldine serving as consultants, Geraldine worked on the 1989 UN Convention On The Rights Of The Child.

