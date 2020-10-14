From Max Ehrich Crying On The Beach For Demi Lovato To Hanging Out With An American Idol Contestant, What Is He Upto?

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato have been breaking the internet with the news of their split. The couple whose engagement pictures were nothing less than a dream left everyone speechless with their sudden breakup. The couple has been handling their split quite differently.

Max is quite active on social media even after breaking up with Demi. But it looks like as much as the pop star has moved on from her breakup, Max is finding it difficult to move on. But is that really true? Well, continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in E! News, Max Ehrich was spotted crying and looking emotional over the weekend. He was at the beach in Malibu, California, the place where he proposed to Demi Lovato. The Confident singer, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life. While the former Disney Channel star has posted content on social media, she has yet to address her breakup publicly.

However, a source tells the portal, “Max has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends, and they have all blocked him. She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

The source further disclosing about Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato’s breakup revealed, “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

But, Max is really confusing all his fans. On the one hand, where we feel that he is trying hard to get back to Demi, news of his link-up with American Idol season 15 contestant is breaking the internet. Sonika reveals, “I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night, and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together.”

Max Erich has yet to comment on their night out, but it seems it’s only a matter of time before he offers an update on Instagram. Now, what do you think about all this? Do you think Max has moved on after split from Demi Lovato? Is love brewing between Sonika and Max?

