Chris Hemsworth has been finalised for the much-awaited casting of George Miller’s Mad Max prequel Furiosa. Alongside Hemsworth, Emma’s Anya Taylor-Joy, and Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also be seen in the film.

The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which was released in 2015, will see Furiosa return to the post-apocalyptic desert. George Miller will not only direct and co-write the film but also produce the film. His Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner and “Fury Road” partner Warner Bros. Pictures will produce the film.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of Variety’s report. He wrote that the franchise meant the world to him growing up and a big reason he got into acting. “Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I’ll have the honour of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa’s origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I’ll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery”.

Take a look at the post below:

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the titular role of a younger version of Furiosa. Director Miller, during an interview with The New York Times in May, said that he was looking for an actress in her 20s to take over the role of Furiosa. At the time he even considered using de-ageing technology on Charlize Theron, who is now 44-year-old, to play the part again. However, he changed his mind and roped in Taylor-Joy to play the role.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said to the publication. Recently, Abdul-Mateen II won an Emmy Award for his performance in the American superhero drama Watchmen.

