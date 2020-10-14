Over the years, Shawn Mendes has made quite a massive fanbase for himself. While he gears up for his next album, the big news today is that his life is all set to be reflected in a documentary. Titled In Wonder, the documentary about Mendes will make its way to Netflix and below are all the details about the project that has left us all excited and waiting.

Coincidentally, Shawn released the titled track of his album Wonder on October 2. The album is set to release on December 4. Meanwhile, his documentary titled In Wonder is all set to release on streaming giant Netflix o November 23 this year itself.

There’s too much of Shawn Mendes on its way for us, and we aren’t complaining. In Wonder will be a feature-length documentary that will be helmed by the music video director Grant Singer. The documentary, as per Variety will be a deep dive into the life and journey of the pop sensation who has carved a niece for himself in a short span of time.

In Wonder will have footage featuring Shawn Mendes from the past few years. It will also focus on his self styled 2019 world tour. The singer had visited North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The tour was also a selection at the special event category at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The documentary will have Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes and Ben Winston as the creative producers on board. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Mendes wrote, “Been working on this documentary for so long & I am so excited to finally share it with you all. In Wonder Nov 23 on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes recently made headlines for his possible collaboration with Justin Bieber. Talking on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show, he said, “Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber? If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was like nine years old.”

