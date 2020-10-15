Robert Downey Jr In The Next Star Wars Movie? DEETS Inside!

There’s no denying that Marvel movies changed Robert Downey Jr’s life completely. The actor played the first superhero to start the MCU journey with Iron Man. Post then, he became one of the crucial members for the studios. Some even addressed him as the face of Marvel.

Last year, when he decided to retire from playing Iron Man, fans were heartbroken. But since then, a lot of opportunities were presented for the talented actor. After all, who doesn’t want to use a talent like him in their movies?

Disney and Marvel have made several MCU movies together and are great upcoming projects. It looks like the former is in no mood to let Robert Downey Jr go away. The latest report suggests that they want the actor to be a part of the Star Wars movie.

As reported by Patreon, insider Daniel Ritchman shared that Disney is eying Robert Downey Jr for an exciting role in Star Wars. However, it is not yet known for which project they want the Avengers actor to star in.

This isn’t the first time any name from MCU is being linked to the Star Wars franchise. There have been reports about Tom Holland and Brie Larson being considered for those movies as well. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is all set to direct a new film. We wonder if he’s the one casting RDJ in his project.

Meanwhile, RDJ is all set to don this detective hat soon for Sherlock Holmes 3. The movie also stars Jude Law as John Watson. Recently, reports stated that Downey Jr wants Johnny Depp and Tom Holland to be a part of the film. In fact, another story mentioned how he wants to grow the Sherlock universe with multiples movies in it.

However, there is no confirmation official about the Star Wars movie as well as the Sherlock Holmes universe part. One can only wait for the actor to make all these announcements soon.

What role do you think Robert Downey Jr should play in the Star Wars universe? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

