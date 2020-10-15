Offset’s Reaction To Cardi B’s Accidental N*de Photo: “There’s A Pic Of A F**king T*t”

Cardi B has been all over the news headlines. The WAP singer accidentally ended up posting a n*de picture of herself yesterday. This was also followed by a Twitter rant in threads until she finally came to terms with it. But wondering what has been estranged husband Offset’s reaction to it all? Scroll below for all the scoop.

The rapper recently went live on her Instagram. She addressed the entire mishappen and what went behind the scene just prior and after. A rare confession came in the form when she said Offset was on the bed alongside her. For the unversed, Cardi had filed for a divorce from her husband just last month mentioning that the marriage was ‘irretrievably broken.’

Talking about it all, Cardi B began, “I’m leaning in the f***king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, “Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f***ing picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like “Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!”

Reacting to what happened within seconds, Offset replied to Cardi B, “whoa whoa whoa.” The Clout singer then checked and confirmed that the picture had indeed made it to Instagram, “There is a picture of the f***ing tit!”

As expected, the WAP singer panicked and did not know what to do. “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s**t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet,” she revealed.

Albeit, Cardi received a lot of love and support from her massive fan base. Many of her fans posted their topless pictures to stand by her side and #Bo*bsOutForCardi began trending all over.

The rapper recently celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas. Kylie Jenner, her BFF Stassie, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage were amongst others present at the birthday bash.

However, what grabbed attention was the fact that Offset was a part of the party too. In fact, there were pictures of the duo kissing each other. A video of the Taki Taki singer dancing on top of her husband also went viral all across the social media platforms.

