A lot of us have missed hearing ‘Tonight’s the night’ by the talented Michael C Hall after he finds his new target to kill. Yes, we are talking about Dexter. Before Game of Thrones, Narcos or Money Heist, it was this Hall starrer that was hailed a lot. The show aired from 2006 to 2013 and had eight successful seasons.

Advertisement

We all remember the climax of Dexter. Just like GoT finale, many were disappointed with how the story of the serial killer ended. But it looks like the makers are making up for the mistake. The show is all set to return, and Michael C Hall will reprise the character.

Advertisement

Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime has confirmed the news. In a statement, Gary said, “Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago.”

Levine added, “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”.

The news was also confirmed by Dexter’s official Twitter handle. The next season will have 10 episodes and the shooting will start in 2021. They shared a small video and captioned it, “Suprise M*therf*cker. He’s back #Dexter”. In the video, the text reads, “Been away has been murder”.

Watch the video below:

In the comments, fans couldn’t contain their happiness. One person wrote, “we definitely needed more of a show that went on at least three seasons too long”.

Another replied, “For anyone wondering: Clyde Phillips is back, he was the writer of Seasons 1-4 aka the best seasons. The guy who wrote the awful finale isn’t back. Thank god.”

One person tweeted, “Don’t play with my feelings” to this the official Twitter handle of the show responded, “It’s been too long”.

Someone even joked how Michael C Hall’s character should kill whoever wrote the last season. “Hopefully he kills whoever wrote the last season…”, commented a Twitter user.

Are you excited to watch Michael C Hall in his trance mode of killing the criminals and getting away with it again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: From Max Ehrich Crying On The Beach For Demi Lovato To Hanging Out With An American Idol Contestant, What Is He Upto?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube