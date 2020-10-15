Nikki Bella Confesses To 'Awkward' S*xual Moments With Artem Chigvintsev While Engaged To John Cena

The love story of former WWE diva Nikki Bella and John Cena is not hidden from anyone. From arena to backstage, the couple had stolen limelight everywhere. But the romance went off and Nikki got engaged with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

It was back in 2018 when Nikki and Cena called it off after dating for over six years. But while being engaged to the pro-wrestler-actor, she had awkward se*ual moments with her now-fiancé, Artem. Surprised? Well, the former wrestler has herself confessed the same and we salute her for being honest all the time.

The se*ual moments she confessed where during her stint with Artem Chigvintsev in Dancing With The Stars in 2017. While speaking on The Bellas Podcast, she said, “I was with my fiancé, we were together at six years at that point. I remember the one thing that was awkward for me … their leg had to be in between your leg. I remember … it was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s, was in between mine and I was like, ‘Woah!’ Like, it was weird.”

On the show, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev performed for almost six weeks and they had a physical relationship. Nikki even admitted that despite being physical, she wasn’t attracted towards the dancer. “The crazy thing being with him now is there were none of those feelings at all,” she said.

“I’m very competitive. I think being an athlete like I was used to WrestleManias. We would wrestle in front of 100,000 people and then millions of viewers worldwide. When I did Dancing, it was the first time I was ever vulnerable — even with a man because I was always such a strong, independent woman. That’s where the bond started to touch,” Nikki added further.

We are really proud of former WWE diva for the kind of woman she has turned out be!

As of now, she is happily engaged to Artem Chigvintsev and the couple welcomed their first child, the baby boy, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on 31st July 2020. In short, she is enjoying the best phase of her life!

