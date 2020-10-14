Taylor Swift grabs eyeballs with whatever she does. Her songs always become chartbusters, and the singer does hit the right chords always. We all saw Miss Americana on Netflix, directed by documentary filmmaker Lana Wilson. Talking about these two women, neither of them are stranger to awards.

Swift, as we all know, is a Grammy juggernaut and one of the rare artists to have multiple Album of the Year trophies to her name for Fearless and 1989, and Wilson earned major nominations for her debut documentary After Tiller in 2013 and her follow up The Departure in 2017. So will their collaboration get them an Oscar?

Available via Netflix streaming, Miss Americana is available since January 31. A week after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the documentary has been favourably received by reviewers. Critics loved Taylor Swift’s performance and highlighted Swift’s ability to be self-critical and Wilson’s strength at getting a notoriously private celebrity to reveal new sides of herself on camera.

Documentaries about musical performers have been somewhat of a sweet spot in the Oscar race within the last decade. Searching for Sugar Man (2012), 20 Feet from Stardom (2013) and Amy (2015) all took home the Oscar for Best Documentary feature for their portrayals of the lives of musicians — could Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana be a return to the Academy Awards stage for this subgenre of nonfiction film?

Both Lana Wilson and Taylor Swift are very talented, and their collaboration has brought about the high possibility of Miss Americana winning an Oscar. It won’t be wrong to say that this year is proving to be a good one for the singer. With all this, she even surprised fans with the release of Folklore, her most acclaimed album yet.

Provided it meets the strict guidelines of the academy’s music branch, the film could also contend in the Best Original Song category for Only the Young, a song written by Taylor Swift herself. This song plays during the end credits and is featured nowhere else in her discography. A nomination for Swift’s songwriting would give her a rare opportunity to break into the Oscar field and get her halfway to EGOT-dom. And she wouldn’t be the first Grammy winner to claim Oscar for penning a song for a documentary: Melissa Etheridge won for I Need to Wake Up from An Inconvenient Truth. So Swift could win for wearing her heart on her sleeve on the big screen just like she does with her music.

So do you think Taylor Swift & Lana Wilson will an Oscar for Miss Americana? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

