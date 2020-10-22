When Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer Had Passionate Make Out Session Before Shooting Call Me By Your Name!

Advertisement

Watching love stories set during the old times is always heartwarming. Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name is one of the best Hollywood movies to come out in the past few years. The film released in 2017 and is an adaptation of the book of the same name. Director Luca Guadagnino gave us the wonderful duo Oliver and Elio with the movie.

From music to the striking locations, CMBYN excels in every department. However, one of the major reasons people loved it is because of Armie and Timothée’s romantic and sensuous chemistry. Who can forget their first kiss? Or the way Elio gazes at Oliver by the pool?

If you loved Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet’s love scenes in Call Me By Your Name, well the actors took a lot of efforts to bring that chemistry on screen. On Ellen’s show, the Rebecca actor had once shared that before shooting for the movie, he and the Dune star had a passionate make out session.

Armie Hammer had shared, “We get out to this patch of grass and he goes, ‘Okay, we’ll rehearse right here, let’s just pick a scene, let’s do scene 71’ – he just kinda arbitrarily throws out a number. So we go, ‘Okay, great!’ We get to the page on the script and all it says is, ‘Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out’. And we kinda look at each other like, ‘Alright, that’s why we’re here, let’s do this!”

Call Me By Your Name actor added, “So we kinda get down on the ground and start making out, and he goes, ‘No, no, no, stop, what are you doing? I want you two to make out like you want to make out with each other, passionately!”

Armie Hammer concluded, “So then we start making out, and we’re making out, and we’re making out, and we’re making out, and no one’s saying stop. All of a sudden we both stop and look, and Luca had just walked away and left us rolling around in the grass!”

We, no wonder the duo looked so magical together.

Don’t you want a sequel to Call Me By Your Name with Armie and Timothée Chalamet? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

