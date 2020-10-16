Armie Hammer Files For Joint Custody Of Kids With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer recently made headlines for his saucy comment on co-star Timothee Chalamet’s Instagram post. But today, besides that comment, he is also in the news with regards to his personal life. As per reports, Hammer is filing for joint custody for his children he shares with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

The reports also state that The Social Network actor is requesting Chambers return to the United States from the Cayman Islands where she is currently with the kids, daughter Harper Grace (5) and son Ford Douglas Armand (3). The family quarantined together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic at this location before Hammer returned to Los Angeles after they announced their separation in July.

As reported by People, Armie Hammer’s lawyer in legal documents states that “As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control” The lawyer continued, “Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

In the filing, Armie Hammer said, “When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed. Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October. It is now several weeks into October and they have not returned.”

While living in the Cayman Islands with Elizabeth Chambers, the children have been spending quality time with the Armie’s father, Michael Armand Hammer.

In other news, Armie Hammer recently opened up about this saucy comment on Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet’s Instagram post. The actor, while speaking to Variety said, “People got so excited. I don’t think they realized that I was actually making fun of how ridiculous people sound on the internet now.”

