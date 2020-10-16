Miley Cyrus Gets Banned By China, Read What Went Wrong!

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to headlines or controversies. She grabs eyeballs with whatever she does. Be it her relationship status or her songs or her fashion; this girl knows how to make all heads turn towards her.

Advertisement

If you are an ardent follower of the singer, then you will know that she posts quite bold pictures on her social media. She has certainly raised eyebrows with her stints. Still, it’s shocking to find out that one particular photograph was so controversial it got her banned from an entire country.

Advertisement

According to reports in Cheatsheet, China has banned Miley Cyrus. With that many scandalous moments in one’s past, it might not be that surprising that Cyrus got herself banned from China. After all, the country has banned other including Björk (for chanting “Tibet” during a performance) and Brad Pitt (for negatively portraying Communist military officers in a film). It wasn’t anything revealing that caused China to close its border to Cyrus, however. Instead, they took issue with an offensive photograph.

In the photo, Miley Cyrus and several of her white friends posted alongside an Asian man. Cyrus and her friends slanted their eyes in a way that was a clear stereotypical mocking of the Asian man. Cyrus took to her website to apologize after the photograph surfaced: “I have learned a valuable lesson from this and know that sometimes my actions can be unintentionally hurtful.” Well, we think it is too late for the apology now.

A similar scenario took place with Rare Beauty owner, Selena Gomez. In 2014, a picture of the singer with Dalai Lama went viral on the internet. It left the Chinese government furious who ended up blocking her tours in their country as well. Selena even had multiple concerts in the country around that time but had to remove it all from her website.

Apart from Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez, Katy Perry has been banned too. In 2015, the Fireworks singer was seen wearing a Taiwanese flag during one of her concerts. Katy was scheduled to perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion show next week in Shanghai. Perry was initially granted a visa, but after the controversial concert, they changed their mind.

What do you have to say about Miley Cyrus Getting banned from China? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Makers Of Sacha Baron Cohen Led Borat Sequel Sued, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube