The Makers Of Sacha Baron Cohen Led Borat Sequel Sued, Deets Inside

Fans rejoiced when they heard that Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly shot a sequel to 2006 hit Borat. With an exceptional response to the first instalment, the audience is expecting the dark comedy to take a level up with the sequel, but instead, the film is making noise for the wrong reason.

The latest report that is coming in states that the makers of Borat sequel have been sued by the estate of holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans. It is learnt that Evans was invited to do some serious talk on the Holocaust. Her conversation was filmed as a documentary on 29th January in Georgia. Further, it came to Evans’ knowledge that her serious talk to be used in a funny film i.e. Borat sequel. Unfortunately, Evans died post learning the same.

Now, the daughter of late Evans is asking to remove the recorded her mother’s recordings from the film, as she thinks it has been misused for the film. She has even demanded $75,000 as damage control. Adam Hoipkemier is representing the side of Evans. Even though Borat Sequel is yet to release, Adam is sure that the footage has been used in the film.

As per Aceshowbiz, the lawsuit has been filed against Amazon Prime (platform of the film’s release) and Oak Springs Productions. “Upon learning after giving the interview that the movie was actually a comedy intended to mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture, Ms. Evans was horrified and upset. Had Ms Evans been informed about the true nature of the film and purpose for the interview, she would not have agreed to participate in the interview,” reads the lawsuit.

Directed by Jason Woliner, Borat Subsequent Movie Film will release on 23rd October on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on 1st October. The film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles, is directed by Jason Woliner and is written by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern. The film is produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson and Anthony Hines and executive produced by Buddy Enright, Nicholas Hatton, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer and Stuart Miller.

