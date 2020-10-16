Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Wedding Is Not Postponed Because Of Covid-19

Scarlett Johansson is grabbing all eyeballs because of her upcoming release Black Widow. But this time it is her personal life and wedding with fiancé Colin Jost which is making headlines. The two were supposed to get married this year, but that got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two celebrities have yet to confirm a wedding date, but they have indicated that they have chosen to postpone their plans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Is there any other reason, too?

The pandemic led to the cancellation of many events in 2020. Talking about Scarlett Johansson specifically, the premiere of her first solo MCU film Black Widow was cancelled. The pandemic also affected her wedding date with Colin Jost. As with many prominent celebrities, Johansson kept quiet about her upcoming nuptials, citing her busy schedule as an obstacle and later the pandemic.

When Josh was asked about his wedding with Scarlett on WTF with Marc Maron in July, he replied, “That’s a great question. We were supposed to.” Maron followed up, “But you didn’t have to cancel anything.” Jost replied, “Well, there were some things.”

Months later, Colin Jost broached the subject once again. Appearing virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he told the host how he and Scarlett Johansson have been handling their time at home. DeGeneres brought up his “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Michael Che, saying, “He plans to make a scene at your wedding.” Jost poked fun at Che and the idea, saying, “He plans to make a scene at most events.” He continued, bring it back to the wedding. “That’s part of why we’ve just been postponing it is we can see him getting ready for the wedding. And we’re like, ‘Maybe we should wait another day.'”

Well, it would be fun to imagine that Che’s antics are why Johansson and Jost have delayed their wedding. But in reality, the actors are in the same position as many others in 2020: They’re concerned about their families and friends’ health, especially when it comes to a mass gathering event.

