Chaka Khan On Considering Collab With Ariana Grande: "No. F*ck Her"

Chaka Khan is one of the renowned names in the American music industry. Known as ‘Queen Of Funk’, the singer-musician is highly popular for her bold and straightforward comments. While many of the fans love her for ‘no filter’ lines, this time she has definitely upset the admirers of Ariana Grande.

During a recent interview, fans saw “I don’t give a sh*t” attitude of hers. The ten-time Grammy winner poured in some strong words for the Sweetener singer. She even praised Anderson Paak by saying, he has a bright future ahead and hinted at collaborating with him at some time.

While talking to actor Luenell on VladTV, Chaka Khan was asked, “What about somebody young like Ariana Grande?” to which Khan replied, “No. F*ck her, she’s alright. She’s good on her own. She don’t need it, plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gon’ do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

On working with Lalah Hathaway, Chaka Khan shared her experience by quoting, “That a bad singing b*tch. Now what would I want to do with her? She got her world like I got my own planet so huh huh.”

Meanwhile, in one of the articles of Celebrity Pals dedicated to Ariana Grande, we told you about her love for doggos.

The ‘God Is A Woman’ singer currently has 9 dogs. She is a big-time dog lover so we are not surprised! Along with the dogs, she also has a cute piglet. The singer has several rescue dogs over the years. Ariana treats them like her best friends and looks after them with love and care.

The names of her dogs are – Coco, Toulouse, Strauss, Snape, Lily, Pignoli, Myron, Cinnamon, and Lafayette. The name of her piglet is Piggy Smallz. With Snape and Lily, we can see Ariana Grande’s love for Harry Potter. Also, all these 9 dogs are of different breeds.

Coco is the first dog Ariana Grande adopted. In 2013, she adopted Toulouse followed by Strauss in 2015 which she found at an Oklahoma rescue group. In 2019 July, the Thank U, Next singer adopted two pets – Lily and Snape. Pignoli entered her life in 2017 which was a gift by her mom on National Puppy Day. It is one of her smallest pooches.

