Timothée Chalamet Finally REACTS To Steamy Leaked Pics With EX-GF Lily Rose-Depp: “One Of The Best Days Of My Life…”

Timothée Chalamet is time and again grabbing the headlines. It was just yesterday when the Call Me By Your Name actor was announced to be a part of Don’t Look Up. This was a huge deal as the film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Perry, Meryl Streep amongst others. Albeit, today the actor is addressing his leaked PDA pictures with ex-GF Lily-Rose Depp.

For the unversed, Lily and Timothée seemed to be a real ‘thing.’ The couple looked head over heels in love with each other. One of the proofs of the same remained their steamy romance session during the vacay in Capri, Italy last year. The pictures of both kissing on a boat went viral in no time.

Many even stated that these pictures were a ‘publicity stunt.’ However, almost after a year, Timothée Chalamet has finally decided to address this row. To begin with, the Call Me By Your Name actor mentions that he was ‘embarrassed.’

In a conversation with GQ, Timothée Chalamet shared, “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.'”

The next morning turned into a nightmare for Chalamet who woke up to the pictures being leaked all over. “Then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, ‘This is a PR stunt.’ A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?”

Well, it must have been really tough for Timothée Chalamet but we’re glad that it’s over.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée were first linked romantically in September 2019. Yes, the same month that these pictures were leaked.

Things went upside down and the couple quit after dating for a few months. The Don’t Look Up star confirmed that he was ‘single’ in May. He was even spotted multiple times with Eiza González and the couple is rumoured to be dating.

