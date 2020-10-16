Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Starts Shooting In New York? FIRST Pic Out!

The pandemic might not have gone away, but the shooting of several movies and TV shows have begun. The ones that were stopped in March have resumed their schedule, although with a lot of changes. A lot of movies suffered this year, whether it was a theatrical release or shooting wise. But things are getting normal for them with a lot of precautions. Marvel Cinematic Universe affected a lot in 2020. Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland, witnessed a great delay in starting its shooting schedule.

The shooting of the threequel was scheduled to begin in June initially. The makers hope that everything will be fine until then. But that didn’t happen. After a delay of 4 months, the shooting has finally commenced in New York. Marvel knows the craze for this movie. So it looks like they decided to keep the schedule discreet and didn’t make any official announcement regarding the same.

The first pic related to the Spider-Man 3 set is out on the internet. However, it doesn’t have Tom Holland or any set material. It is an instruction board that a fan shared on Reddit page. If you are wondering how the fan is sure about the instruction being about the Marvel movie? Well, the temporary title ‘Serenity Now’. MCU fans know how people on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming was obsessed with Seinfeld. Hence, they use this as the temporary title for the movie.

Talking about the instructions, it mentions, “No Parking. Film Shoot. Shoot Day & Time: Wednesday 10/14/2020. Shoot time: 6 am to 7 pm. Project Name: Serenity Now.”

Check out the pic below:

In the comments, people are talking about Serenity Now. One person commented, “Serenity Now” sounds like a Seinfeld movie with Frank Costanza screaming at the top of his lungs (RIP Jerry Stiller)”.

Another person commented on the film, “Either Uncharted already wrapped filming (which I doubt), or they’re just doing background stuff that doesn’t involve Tom.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will have a special appearance in Spider-Man 3. Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their Spidey characters and make an entry in MCU along with Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

