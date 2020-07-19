Scarlett Johansson’s Fiancé Colin Jost On Dating Her Initially: “I Worried About My Identity With It”

Black Widow fame Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost make one of the most adorable low-key couples of Hollywood. Jost has now in an interview opened up about his worries when he started dating his fiancée Scarlet in the beginning. There are also rumours that he is stepping down from SNL and below is all you need to know.

Colin Jost opened up how he was worried that he might lose his identity when he started dating Scarlett Johansson. The two have spoken about their dynamic a few times post they went public about it.

Talking to Howard Stern in The Howard Stern Show, Colin Jost said, “That was definitely a worry. The lucky thing was that people in the [“SNL”] cast really liked Scarlett Johansson when she was there as a host. It wasn’t like I was dating someone who was a monster and then was around. I worried about my identity with it.”

“I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of a world of comedy,” Colin Jost added.

Colin Jost further went on to narrate an episode when he chose to attend an event in DC with Michael Chee, and not an event pre Oscars 2020 with Scarlett Johansson. “You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Colin Jost went public about their relationship in November 2017. Since then we have seen them walk several red carpets including the Met Gala and Oscars hand in hand.

It was in May 2019 that Scarlett Johansson’s publicist revealed that the two got engaged. While in December 2019, when the Mariage Story actor appeared on SNL, she called Colin Jost, ‘the love of my life’.

What do you think about this adorable couple? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!