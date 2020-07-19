Ever Imagined A FRIENDS X Dark Crossover? Netflix Has Done The Unthinkable & You’ll Love It

FRIENDS & Dark are totally different kind of shows on Netflix. While the former is a cult classic sitcom whose characters have become a part of our lives, the latter is a hardcore sci-fi show whose beauty lies in its complexity. FRIENDS has remained close to our hearts since eternity and Dark is one of the new shows which has built a huge fan following for itself. While FRIENDS is for the lovers of sitcoms, Dark appeals to sapiosexuals.

But what if you are both? Well, you need a crossover of FRIENDS & Dark and Netflix India’s Instagram account has got you covered.

In its one of the latest Instagram post, Netflix India did something close to impossible and yet very exciting. They did the crossover of FRIENDS and Dark and we must say it’s impressive the way they have drawn parallels between both shows and its characters. Check out the post below to believe it:

Well, this makes us really wonder if in some world FRIENDS & Dark characters really meet each other, what will happen? Dear Netflix, can you make this happen?

Meanwhile, Netflix India recently announced 17 films and shows which took the netizens on a joy ride almost instantly. Below is a list of originals that are going to soon start streaming on the OTT giant.

1) Ludo

Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi)

2) Raat Akeli Hai

Starring: Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui)

3) Torbaaz

Starring: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, and Rahul Dev

4) Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Starring: Konkana Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar)

5) Bombay Rose

6) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar and Angad Bedi

7) Tribhanga: Tedhi Meri Crazy

Starring: Kajol, Mithila Palkar & Tanvi Azmi

8) Kaali Khuhi

Starring: Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora)

9) Serious Men

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nasser, Shweta Basu Prasad

10) Class of ‘83

Starring: Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Malukani and Anoop Soni

11) AK vs AK

Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap)

12) Mismatched

Starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf

13) A Suitable Boy

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala

14) Masaba Masaba

Starring: Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves

15) Bombay Begums

Starring: Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Pooja Bhatt and Shahana Goswami

16) Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Starring: Swara Bhasker and Ravi Patel

17) Ginny Weds Sunny

Starring: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey

