Former Iron Man 2 star Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro’s long-going feud needs no new introduction. Adding one more page to their feud history is Mickey’s latest Instagram post. The Iron Man actor has called out De Niro for calling him a person who “talks all kind of sh*t.” Rourke has warned the legendary actor to never cross paths with him, and below is everything he has to say.

Robert De Niro’s interview which is in question here happened months ago. According to Mickey Rourke, a friend brought a particular comment about him to his attention. And turns out, Rourke is in no mood to hold it back, just like the past.

In an Instagram post, that was targeted towards Robert De Niro, Mickey Rourke wrote, “ Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big f**king crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers “Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh*t”. Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper.”

Mickey Rourke added, “Let me tell you something, you punk a*s, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severely 100%. Mickey Rourke “ as God is my witness”.

Robert De Niro and Mickey’s feud is not new. It started in 1987 when they appeared together in Angel Heart. It was a year back when Rourke claimed that Martin Scorsese wanted him in The Irishman. But De Niro didn’t let that happen.

