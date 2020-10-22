No Time To Die: $70,000 Worth Soda Spent In Daniel Craig’s Movie For A Deadly Stunt!

It’s known to all that Hollywood gets very ambitious when it comes to their action movies. No Time To Die is one of the biggest films everyone is eagerly waiting to watch. It’s the 25th James Bond film and the last one for Daniel Craig. As it’s his last venture as 007, one can expect the makers to be extravagant.

For No Time To Die, the makers have shot an insane motorcycle stunt. The makers dumped $70,000 of soda for the stunt in James Bond movie. The revelation is made by Lee Morrison, stunt coordinator of the film.

In an interaction with Total Film, Lee Morrison said, “I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera. I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time. Coca-Cola makes things look very clean after it washes off.”

In this stunt for Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die, the crew had to scatter 8400 gallons of the soft drink on the roadways in Italy’s Matera. It makes the surface sticky. In the scene, the stunt rider had to jump at least 25 feet in the air at 60 miles per hour. Well, that’s a breathtaking stunt.

But if you are not aware, the movie is made on a big budget of $250 million. Hence, for the makers, spending $70,000 on soda must have not cost so much!

Meanwhile, the film was earlier supposed to release in November after getting postponed from April 2020. However, the makers have again pushed it to 2021. The news was confirmed on their Instagram page.

The makers had shared on Instagram, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”

Are you excited to watch the Daniel Craig starrer? Who do you think should be the next James Bond after him? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

