Everyone is waiting for some update on Marvel’s Phase 4 project. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of the much-awaited series. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the duo will reprise their roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Advertisement

As we all know, the story of TFATWS is set post Avengers: Endgame. In the 2019 film, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers gave his shield to Sam Wilson aka Falcon. Anthony is all set to play the new Captain America in MCU in future.

Advertisement

Now, Anthony Mackie has gone candid about the show. He shared some hilarious info about Sebastian Stan aka Bucky. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actor appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He talked about his bromance with Sebastian and much more.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actor revealed, “When we were shooting Winter Soldier, he had this awful wig on, and literally in the middle of scenes they would have to cut because the wig would fall off or fall down.”

“So I would make fun of his wig, and he would make fun of my calves — because that’s my bone of contention, growing my calves. Once I realized I could give him junk, and he could give me junk, we were cool,” added Anthony Mackie.

It is known to all that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan share a good friendship since Captain America: Civil War. Their interviews during the promotion of several MCU movies together leaves one in splits.

Meanwhile. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was earlier supposed to release on Disney+ in August. However, the shooting came to a standstill in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is waiting for the new release date for the show. People can’t wait to see Mackie as the new Captain America. On the other hand, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision is all set to hit Disney+ in December.

Are you excited to watch new Captain America with his buddy Bucky aka Winter Soldier kicking off the bad guys? Let us know what you think of them in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Avengers: Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Was Under The Influence Of Mind Stone? Theory Suggests So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube